Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Stock Holdings Increased by Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,034 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 314,383 shares during the quarter. SEA accounts for approximately 1.4% of Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of SEA worth $53,747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of SEA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,386,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 21,991,406 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,903,356,000 after buying an additional 1,736,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of SEA by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,418,102 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $409,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638,408 shares during the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 128.0% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $131,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,698,142 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $406,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,030,652 shares during the last quarter. 72.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:SE remained flat at $44.05 during trading hours on Wednesday. 3,439,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,976,690. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 112.97 and a beta of 1.67. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $34.87 and a 12-month high of $88.84. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.22 and a 200-day moving average of $60.32.

SEA ( NYSE:SE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 15th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. SEA had a return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 2.17%. SEA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.35) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded SEA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of SEA from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of SEA from $73.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Barclays reduced their target price on SEA from $98.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $66.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.50.

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations.

