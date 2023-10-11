Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 230 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 272.4% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 730.8% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 678.6% during the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 470.8% during the first quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. 69.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Caterpillar Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CAT traded down $2.21 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $271.00. 670,183 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,984,955. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. Caterpillar Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.71 and a 52-week high of $293.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.09 and its 200-day moving average is $247.22.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $5.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.46 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 55.93% and a net margin of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.18 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 19.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total value of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.00, for a total transaction of $5,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 53,671 shares in the company, valued at $14,759,525. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 2,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.00, for a total value of $815,517.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,514,778. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,918 shares of company stock worth $15,299,870. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on CAT. DA Davidson began coverage on Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $287.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $183.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Caterpillar from $240.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Caterpillar from $323.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.70.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

