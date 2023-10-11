Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 676 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,127 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 109.5% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 44.3% during the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE BSX traded down $2.28 on Wednesday, hitting $51.52. The stock had a trading volume of 10,420,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,058,687. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $38.79 and a 52-week high of $55.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.38 and a 200-day moving average of $52.23.

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.81% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,571,814.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 113,355 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.09, for a total transaction of $5,904,661.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,498,922 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,078,846.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 330,990 shares of company stock valued at $17,470,838 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BSX. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.10.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

