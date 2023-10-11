Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires 777 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,877 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ORCL. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in Oracle by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 73,791 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $6,105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,221 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,467 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Oracle by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 588,460 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $48,686,000 after buying an additional 132,920 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in Oracle by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 6,854 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Oracle by 125.2% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,995 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 1,109 shares during the last quarter. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on ORCL shares. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Oracle from $82.50 to $110.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Oracle from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Oracle from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Oracle from $84.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Oracle in a research note on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oracle has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.19.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $109.15. The company had a trading volume of 2,273,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,088,144. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $114.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.99. The stock has a market cap of $299.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.03. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $62.17 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.48 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. Oracle’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 12th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.62%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

