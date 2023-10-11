Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commerce Bank raised its stake in Palantir Technologies by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 96,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 36.6% during the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 98,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 26,385 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 90.3% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 324,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after buying an additional 154,130 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 13.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,165,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,869,000 after buying an additional 141,726 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 38.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares during the period. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

PLTR stock traded up $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $17.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,270,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,530,887. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $20.24. The firm has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a PE ratio of -593.33, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 2.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palantir Technologies ( NYSE:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The business had revenue of $533.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.88 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 2.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $39,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 21,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total transaction of $350,838.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,743,119 shares in the company, valued at $27,924,766.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 1,967,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $39,350,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,313,446 shares in the company, valued at $26,268,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,605,443 shares of company stock worth $49,101,832. 13.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. TheStreet raised Palantir Technologies from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, September 29th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $8.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.