Sentry Investment Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,536 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $679,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. increased its holdings in Block by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 32,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in Block by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 107,781 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 6,834 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Block by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Finally, Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Block during the 2nd quarter worth about $376,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SQ. Mizuho increased their price objective on Block from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Block from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Block in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.19.

In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 65,472 shares in the company, valued at $5,237,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Block news, insider Chrysty Esperanza sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 65,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,237,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $295,207.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,497,441.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 27,391 shares of company stock valued at $1,501,534. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:SQ traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,256,217 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,275,110. The firm has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.97 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.77 and a 1 year high of $89.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.46.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

