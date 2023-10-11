Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 141,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,294,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 25,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 2,509 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prologis by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its position in Prologis by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 137,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,174,000 after acquiring an additional 39,280 shares during the period. 90.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prologis Stock Performance

Shares of PLD stock traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $111.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,059,316 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,864,795. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.94. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $98.03 and a one year high of $136.67. The firm has a market cap of $103.05 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34.

Prologis Announces Dividend

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 95.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 91.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.16.

Insider Activity at Prologis

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total transaction of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

