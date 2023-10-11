Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,017 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $7.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $472.21. 362,687 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 851,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $71.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.41, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $433.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $446.75. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $414.56 and a 1 year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.32 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th were given a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.78%.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.87, for a total value of $731,242.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,379,765.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $485.00 to $435.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $655.00 to $615.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $555.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $502.38.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

