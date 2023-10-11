Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,012 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the second quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 1,840 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $486,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Breakwater Capital Group boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.6% during the second quarter. Breakwater Capital Group now owns 1,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4.2% during the first quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,010 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 2.2% during the first quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1.5% during the first quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,199 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,692.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Michael David Garrison sold 1,300 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.13, for a total transaction of $360,269.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,157 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,159.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 2,974 shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.85, for a total transaction of $826,325.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,166,692.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,581 shares of company stock worth $1,551,429. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

BDX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $284.00 to $303.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded down $6.43 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $260.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 531,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,145,728. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $75.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.58. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $215.90 and a 12-month high of $287.32.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 66.06%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

