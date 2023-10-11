Sentry Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,161 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 7,483 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $15,279,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 5.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 118,932 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 6,629 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 37.0% during the second quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,524 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of EOG Resources by 35.5% during the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 22,096 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 5,790 shares in the last quarter. 89.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $126.35. 856,683 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,331,899. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $98.52 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.45. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.55.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.58% and a return on equity of 28.52%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.74 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on EOG shares. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $143.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $137.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $141.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.04.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total value of $595,088.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources Company Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

