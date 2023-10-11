Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 1,464 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 161.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 747 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 164 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 2,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $461.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $330.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $440.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.76.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO David M. Solomon sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.28, for a total value of $1,496,376.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,457,330.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David M. Solomon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.71, for a total transaction of $3,457,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,982 shares in the company, valued at $44,590,367.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Down 0.7 %

GS stock traded down $2.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $312.63. 451,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,376,410. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $287.75 and a 52 week high of $389.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $103.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $329.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $330.05.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The investment management company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.17). The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $10.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 24.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is a positive change from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.93%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

Further Reading

