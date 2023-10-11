Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 176 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CME. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $1,709,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of CME Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 25,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,001,000 after buying an additional 2,181 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CME Group news, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at $6,463,855.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,477 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $931,126.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,426,582. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 10,102 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.68, for a total value of $2,007,065.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,463,855.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,391 shares of company stock worth $11,905,049. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Trading Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CME traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $216.51. 411,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,565,634. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $192.41. CME Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $166.54 and a 1-year high of $218.43. The firm has a market cap of $77.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.10. CME Group had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 56.88%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on CME Group from $204.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on CME Group from $230.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on CME Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $173.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $216.64.

View Our Latest Analysis on CME Group

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.