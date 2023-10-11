Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys 4,113 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 160.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,679 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,113 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DexCom were worth $858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 75,640 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $9,720,000 after purchasing an additional 13,100 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of DexCom during the first quarter worth $287,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the second quarter valued at about $604,000. Financial Counselors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 27,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,159,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter valued at about $540,000. 93.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total transaction of $43,398.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares in the company, valued at $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.71, for a total value of $43,398.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,043,014.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Bridgette P. Heller sold 600 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.56, for a total value of $63,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,528,775.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,225,378 over the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DexCom stock traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.40. The company had a trading volume of 3,693,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,028,711. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.28. The company has a market cap of $30.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.13. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.92 and a fifty-two week high of $139.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. DexCom’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DXCM. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on shares of DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. UBS Group reduced their price target on DexCom from $175.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on DexCom from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on DexCom from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.38.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

