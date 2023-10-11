Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DEO. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Diageo in the first quarter valued at $33,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Diageo by 230.8% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DEO stock traded up $1.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.52. 465,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,567. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $161.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.06. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $146.60 and a 1-year high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is an increase from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 24th.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.08) to GBX 4,000 ($48.96) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.12) to GBX 3,800 ($46.51) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. TD Cowen began coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.74) to GBX 2,950 ($36.11) in a report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.77) to GBX 4,440 ($54.35) in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Diageo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

