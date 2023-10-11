Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys New Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $365,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE EMR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $96.27. 713,686 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,108,340. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $76.08 and a twelve month high of $100.62.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.20. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 80.41% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 9.09%.

In related news, CMO Vidya Ramnath sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.86, for a total transaction of $244,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,161,598.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EMR shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.53.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

