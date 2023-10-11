Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 27,887 Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Xometry as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 56.0% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 5,718,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,613,000 after buying an additional 2,052,872 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Group Next LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the fourth quarter worth $54,524,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 245.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,012,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,975,000 after buying an additional 1,430,477 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xometry in the first quarter worth $32,504,000. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 55.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,139,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,630,000 after buying an additional 761,100 shares during the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Xometry

In related news, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $78,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 189,113 shares in the company, valued at $3,492,917.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Xometry news, Director George Hornig sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $418,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,384 shares in the company, valued at $625,434.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Peter Goguen sold 4,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.47, for a total transaction of $78,497.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 189,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,492,917.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,960 shares of company stock worth $508,491 over the last three months. Company insiders own 19.23% of the company’s stock.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XMTR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 31,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,521. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.06. Xometry, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $63.90. The stock has a market cap of $792.61 million and a P/E ratio of -10.01.

Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $111.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.27 million. Xometry had a negative net margin of 20.18% and a negative return on equity of 22.91%. On average, analysts forecast that Xometry, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, and multi jet fusion; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

