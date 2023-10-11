Sentry Investment Management LLC Buys Shares of 3,309 Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $595,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Globant by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Globant by 1,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Globant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Globant from $201.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Bank of America assumed coverage on Globant in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Globant from $207.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Globant in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $219.15.

Globant Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GLOB traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $197.50. The company had a trading volume of 128,642 shares, compared to its average volume of 426,761. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $135.40 and a 1-year high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.67 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.45.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The information technology services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.06). Globant had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The company had revenue of $497.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.47 million. Analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

Globant Company Profile

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers e-commerce, new distribution capabilities, augmented revenue management, hyper connected operation, and conversational user experience services through reinvention studios; digital lending, commercial effectiveness, finance, sustainability, regulation analytic, transformation and post-merger integration, and payment and open banking services; and game and graphic engineering, UI and UX design, game as a service, DevOps, and online services, as well as high tech tools.

