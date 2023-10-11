Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,517 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 828 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.6% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 65,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $10,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,797,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 281,618 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $44,265,000 after purchasing an additional 15,272 shares during the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 328.4% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 13,950 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Walmart by 12.5% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 44,176 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,944,000 after buying an additional 4,904 shares during the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,440,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,895,714. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $128.37 and a 52 week high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.26. The company has a market capitalization of $425.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.47% and a net margin of 2.23%. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current year.

WMT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Insider Activity at Walmart

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total value of $1,549,202.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $236,325,851.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.