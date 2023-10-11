Sentry Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,949 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 555 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 374.1% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 128 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 132.8% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 149 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Salesforce by 350.0% in the 2nd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Salesforce from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Salesforce from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Salesforce in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.28.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total transaction of $567,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at $22,979,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.69, for a total value of $3,100,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,296,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,161,564,550.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.99, for a total value of $567,475.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 101,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,979,559.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 680,579 shares of company stock worth $146,958,932. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CRM traded down $0.96 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $205.92. 1,206,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,753,807. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.34 and a 52-week high of $238.22. The firm has a market cap of $200.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.11, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $211.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $209.35.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The CRM provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.53 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

