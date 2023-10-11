Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 156.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Atlantic Securities boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.82.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MS stock traded down $0.92 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $79.21. 2,231,814 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,236,539. Morgan Stanley has a 1-year low of $74.67 and a 1-year high of $100.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,136,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Charles Aubrey Smith III sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $517,496.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 136,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,615,166.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 369,235 shares of company stock valued at $41,384,996. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

