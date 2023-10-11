Sentry Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Free Report) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,817 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $639,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EA Series Trust purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $635,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 51,240 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,032,000 after purchasing an additional 4,102 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 8,105 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,852,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 69,955 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $24,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total transaction of $4,013,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,270,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 7,828 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.00, for a total transaction of $2,778,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 118,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,211,630. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce I. Sachs sold 11,250 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.75, for a total value of $4,013,437.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,270,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,795 shares of company stock valued at $11,931,460. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $352.00 to $359.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $456.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $385.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, 888 reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $367.50.

VRTX stock traded up $3.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $363.74. 447,971 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 4.14. The company has a market capitalization of $93.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $349.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $342.69. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $282.21 and a 12 month high of $367.00.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 35.40%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 13.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO and SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF homozygous F508del mutation for CF patients 2 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 4 months or older who have CF with a mutation that is responsive to ivacaftor, and R117H mutation or one of certain gating mutations.

