Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.04 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,012 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the first quarter worth $322,214,000. Finally, Sarasin & Partners LLP boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 23,938.9% in the first quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 3,646,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,111,000 after purchasing an additional 3,631,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.09 on Wednesday, reaching $52.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,256,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,311,163. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.15 and a 1-year high of $88.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $106.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.87, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.51. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.56.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. The firm had revenue of $7.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were paid a $0.4675 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 29th. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 46.29%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on NEE shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.54.

In other news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc acquired 3,097,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares in the company, valued at $99,201,056.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,111,524 shares of company stock valued at $75,941,956. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

