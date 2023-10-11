Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.24 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,756 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,286 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,236,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,848 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,596 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. now owns 90,417 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Comcast by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 45,222 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Comcast in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Comcast from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on Comcast from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.72.

CMCSA traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $44.38. 4,781,643 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,542,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.06. The company has a market cap of $183.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $47.46.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The cable giant reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $30.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.11 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

