Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $1.55 Million Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises 0.6% of Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth about $232,000. Herold Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 5,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 59.0% in the first quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 4,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.3% during the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.70% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.9 %

Philip Morris International stock traded down $0.88 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,006,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,240,408. The stock has a market cap of $144.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.67. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62.

Philip Morris International Increases Dividend

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.76 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 127.84% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 27th will be given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 26th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 100.58%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on Philip Morris International from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $118.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Citigroup raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $117.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.92.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

