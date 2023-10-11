Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $319,000 Stake in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,625 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,878 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.8% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,117,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 2.1% in the second quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 116,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,443 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management grew its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 54.9% in the second quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 39,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,668,000 after acquiring an additional 13,844 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter valued at $290,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 2.2% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 46,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.09. The stock had a trading volume of 615,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,062,249. The company has a market capitalization of $50.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.24. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $138.14 and a 52 week high of $283.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Estée Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.11. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 21.79% and a net margin of 6.32%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Estée Lauder Companies’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.96%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $265.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $216.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $164.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on Estée Lauder Companies from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.85.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Estée Lauder Companies news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total transaction of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total value of $1,933,967.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,523,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

