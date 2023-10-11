Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $520,000 Stake in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,365 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 3,521 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Viper Energy Partners were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Viper Energy Partners by 4.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,461,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $320,934,000 after purchasing an additional 437,566 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 543.4% in the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,661,883 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $46,533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,599 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,462,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $40,955,000 after purchasing an additional 16,109 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,418,230 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,086,000 after purchasing an additional 34,625 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 3.3% in the first quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,168,599 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,721,000 after purchasing an additional 37,358 shares during the last quarter. 37.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM traded down $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.60. 146,237 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,101. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.15 and its 200 day moving average is $27.47. Viper Energy Partners LP has a fifty-two week low of $24.48 and a fifty-two week high of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77.

Viper Energy Partners ( NASDAQ:VNOM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.26. Viper Energy Partners had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The firm had revenue of $160.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.57 million. Equities research analysts predict that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.33%. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.21%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VNOM shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Viper Energy Partners from $36.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Viper Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Viper Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.69.

