Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $531,000 Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 33.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,952 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,009 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in PayPal in the first quarter worth $22,024,000. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 4,514.3% during the first quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of PayPal by 108.7% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA raised its position in shares of PayPal by 168.8% during the first quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA now owns 422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.4 %

PayPal stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,919,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,084,269. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.47. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.86 and a 1-year high of $92.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The credit services provider reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16. The business had revenue of $7.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.27 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 14.27%. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Barclays dropped their target price on PayPal from $92.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on PayPal from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on PayPal from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on PayPal from $89.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.91.

PayPal Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

