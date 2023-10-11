Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $566,000 Stock Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 2.3% during the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 2,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% in the second quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $568,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 1.3% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Zoetis by 2.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Zoetis news, EVP Heidi C. Chen sold 9,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.15, for a total value of $1,784,385.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,478 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,950,161.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kristin C. Peck sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.97, for a total transaction of $2,339,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,230,034.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,930 shares of company stock worth $4,691,799 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ZTS has been the topic of several analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Zoetis from $190.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $204.00 to $213.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.33.

Zoetis Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of ZTS traded up $1.20 on Wednesday, reaching $176.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,933,674. The company has a current ratio of 3.50, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.15 and a twelve month high of $194.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.40 billion, a PE ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.49 and a 200-day moving average of $176.49.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.10. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.92% and a return on equity of 52.02%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

