Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $637,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 212 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $637,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Tower during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other American Tower news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,482,406.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.14, for a total transaction of $1,781,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,024,928.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Rodney M. Smith sold 2,727 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.17, for a total value of $510,412.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,662 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,406.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,401 shares of company stock worth $2,982,076. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Trading Up 2.3 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE AMT traded up $3.72 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $162.28. The company had a trading volume of 858,845 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,080,954. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $175.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.97. American Tower Co. has a 12 month low of $154.58 and a 12 month high of $235.57. The stock has a market cap of $75.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.56, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 11th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 10th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. American Tower’s payout ratio is 303.38%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on American Tower from $211.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on American Tower from $233.00 to $228.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on American Tower from $233.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.80.

View Our Latest Stock Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.