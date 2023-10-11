Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $723,000 Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALGN. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Align Technology by 140.0% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 72 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 134 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Align Technology in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. 87.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ALGN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $385.00 to $406.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $450.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, OTR Global raised Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $374.22.

Align Technology Stock Performance

ALGN traded down $8.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $278.16. 217,275 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 815,190. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $335.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $329.23. The company has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.66. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $172.05 and a one year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.87 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

