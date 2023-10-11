Sentry Investment Management LLC Has $743,000 Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $743,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. ING Groep NV boosted its position in Booking by 1,687.8% in the first quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 10,727 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,452,000 after buying an additional 10,127 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its position in Booking by 28.9% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 6,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $18,322,000 after buying an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Booking by 40.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 49 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Booking stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3,060.39. 53,526 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 305,281. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,616.85 and a 12 month high of $3,251.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3,103.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2,833.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of $109.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.33.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. Booking had a net margin of 23.04% and a return on equity of 285.21%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $19.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 143.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Tigress Financial lifted their price target on shares of Booking from $3,430.00 to $3,855.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Booking from $2,373.00 to $2,402.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,200.71.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,917.01, for a total value of $2,187,757.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 39,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,531,632.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,341 shares of company stock valued at $13,450,436 in the last 90 days. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

