Sentry Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,416 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,481,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,513,000 after purchasing an additional 18,345 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a research report on Monday, August 21st. Argus raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $825.00 to $920.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $820.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. VNET Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $875.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $898.04.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $827.00, for a total value of $858,426.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,803 shares in the company, valued at $16,377,081. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 12,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $839.97, for a total value of $10,314,831.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,711,018.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,209 shares of company stock valued at $27,841,391 over the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

REGN stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $831.88. 81,728 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,833. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $818.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $782.23. The stock has a market cap of $90.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $668.00 and a fifty-two week high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.77 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.38 earnings per share for the current year.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

Further Reading

