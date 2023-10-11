Sentry Investment Management LLC Invests $583,000 in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 6,205 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $583,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 38.1% during the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 855 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 7,630.7% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,813 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $561,000 after purchasing an additional 8,699 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 537.5% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,595,000 after purchasing an additional 106,872 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 4.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 82,609 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289 shares during the period. Finally, Tredje AP fonden increased its holdings in Exact Sciences by 5.3% in the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 37,677 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of EXAS stock traded up $0.75 on Wednesday, reaching $66.85. 772,393 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,900,420. The company has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.20 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $80.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $29.27 and a one year high of $100.77.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.94) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences Co. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on EXAS. Citigroup increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America increased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.18.

Insider Activity at Exact Sciences

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $130,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Jeffrey Thomas Elliott sold 30,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.92, for a total value of $2,505,013.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $130,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 5,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $596,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,860 shares of company stock valued at $2,944,657. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exact Sciences Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

