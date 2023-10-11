Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $546,000 Investment in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 32,931 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Altimeter Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 175.4% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 8,275,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $71,579,000 after buying an additional 5,270,194 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 899.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,049,999 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $51,475,000 after buying an additional 3,644,799 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 251.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,996,369 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $90,884,000 after buying an additional 3,573,238 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of UiPath by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 48,280,787 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $800,013,000 after buying an additional 3,388,821 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,215,000. 59.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total transaction of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,384,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,521,826.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Rich Wong sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.38, for a total value of $1,638,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 779,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,771,371.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.44, for a total value of $737,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,384,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,521,826.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 220,000 shares of company stock worth $3,691,600. 31.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:PATH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.98. 1,495,376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,748,042. UiPath Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.40 and a twelve month high of $19.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.56 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

UiPath (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.05. UiPath had a negative return on equity of 7.49% and a negative net margin of 15.47%. The business had revenue of $287.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.48 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PATH shares. Barclays raised their target price on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on UiPath from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on UiPath from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on UiPath from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, September 7th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.84.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

