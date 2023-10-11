Sentry Investment Management LLC Makes New $620,000 Investment in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 40.8% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 38,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after buying an additional 11,066 shares during the period. Doliver Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 4.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 11,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,754,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 10.9% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 9.1% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 94,967 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,909,000 after buying an additional 7,904 shares during the period.

Chart Industries Trading Up 2.0 %

Chart Industries stock traded up $3.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $161.13. 200,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,415. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.45. Chart Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.44 and a twelve month high of $242.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion, a PE ratio of -351.23, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Chart Industries ( NYSE:GTLS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $908.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.28 million. Chart Industries had a positive return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 0.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. Research analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Chart Industries from $208.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Chart Industries from $224.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. CL King increased their price target on Chart Industries from $165.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Chart Industries from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.73.

Chart Industries Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered cryogenic equipment for the industrial gas and clean energy markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing.

