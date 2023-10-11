Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 10,360 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,360 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $1,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 100,097.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,100,359,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,846,307,000 after buying an additional 1,099,261,791 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 108,222.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,590,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,763,000 after buying an additional 18,573,146 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after buying an additional 2,178,596 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,132,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,431,000 after buying an additional 1,926,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Altria Group by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,105,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,883,000 after buying an additional 1,531,337 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Altria Group Price Performance

NYSE:MO traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.58. 2,980,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,775,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.91 and a 52-week high of $51.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.58.

Altria Group Increases Dividend

Altria Group ( NYSE:MO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. Altria Group had a net margin of 27.40% and a negative return on equity of 225.61%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.21%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 102.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $40.40 to $39.20 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Altria Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.60.

Altria Group Profile

(Free Report)

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco products and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; and on! oral nicotine pouches.

