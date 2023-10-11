Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 115 Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,693 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. HF Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Elevance Health by 1.1% in the second quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 0.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 1.2% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 4.9% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 3.3% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.71, for a total transaction of $147,780.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,530.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Elevance Health from $564.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Elevance Health from $580.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $555.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $568.46.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ELV

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE ELV traded down $3.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $452.09. The stock had a trading volume of 304,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,174,058. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $452.95 and a 200-day moving average of $456.68. The firm has a market cap of $106.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $9.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $43.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.64 billion. Elevance Health had a return on equity of 20.24% and a net margin of 3.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $8.04 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 8th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.17%.

About Elevance Health

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.