Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 65 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,005 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PXD. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 77.4% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $253.00 to $243.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $270.00 to $260.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.09.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $2.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $239.89. 11,944,315 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,233,663. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $233.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.68. The stock has a market cap of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.42. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $4.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 25.53% and a net margin of 28.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $1.84 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $7.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

