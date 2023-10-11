Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases 815 Shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,933 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APTV. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 176.0% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 276 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Aptiv by 210.6% in the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 264 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aptiv in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Aptiv during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 89.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Insider Activity at Aptiv

In related news, CFO Joseph R. Massaro sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.87, for a total value of $193,553.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,063,965.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on APTV shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $112.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price target on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.20.

View Our Latest Research Report on Aptiv

Aptiv Stock Performance

Aptiv stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $98.65. The stock had a trading volume of 217,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,855,506. Aptiv PLC has a 12 month low of $78.28 and a 12 month high of $124.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $100.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Aptiv had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 4.95%. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Aptiv PLC will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Aptiv

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.