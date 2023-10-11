Sentry Investment Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $522,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Balentine LLC boosted its holdings in Cognex by 4.6% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,920 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,155 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,882 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cognex by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CGNX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, August 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Cognex from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Cognex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.36.

Cognex Trading Down 1.5 %

NASDAQ:CGNX traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 225,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 794,581. Cognex Co. has a 12-month low of $40.21 and a 12-month high of $59.51. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. Cognex had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $242.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.99 million. Analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Cognex’s payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

