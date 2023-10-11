Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,124 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,899,776 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $7,571,168,000 after buying an additional 423,300 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 22,000,787 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $3,629,030,000 after buying an additional 182,753 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 118,198.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,732,068 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,028,913,000 after buying an additional 13,720,460 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 87,430.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,697,168 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,211,847,000 after buying an additional 12,682,662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,503,902 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $1,847,452,000 after buying an additional 35,760 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $146.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of American Express from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.44.

American Express Price Performance

Shares of American Express stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $150.21. 555,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,155,456. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $130.65 and a fifty-two week high of $182.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $157.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.84.

American Express (NYSE:AXP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 21st. The payment services company reported $2.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.08. American Express had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 12.99%. The firm had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Express will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Express Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 24.42%.

American Express Profile

(Free Report)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

Featured Stories

