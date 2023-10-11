Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,467 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Fiserv by 652.9% in the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its holdings in Fiserv by 280.8% in the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Fiserv Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:FISV traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $114.65. The stock had a trading volume of 1,673,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,749,599. The stock has a market cap of $72.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.17 and a beta of 0.86. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $122.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.25.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

