Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 79.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,442 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,058 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,055,230,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth $31,000. Private Ocean LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 357.1% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 112.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $107.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,594,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,700,051. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.57 and a 1 year high of $132.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $105.81 and a 200-day moving average of $106.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 5.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $110.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, HSBC boosted their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $77.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.03.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Micro Devices

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at $354,009,193.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 14,942 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.21, for a total transaction of $1,586,989.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,663 shares in the company, valued at $11,010,047.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.40, for a total transaction of $7,905,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,358,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $354,009,193.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 164,942 shares of company stock worth $17,861,240. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.