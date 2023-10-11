Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,304 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in Union Pacific by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 130 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $264.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Union Pacific from $228.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.62.

Union Pacific Trading Up 0.7 %

UNP traded up $1.52 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $207.87. The company had a trading volume of 664,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,863,989. The stock has a market cap of $126.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $216.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.61. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $183.69 and a 52 week high of $240.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 55.03% and a net margin of 27.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.83, for a total value of $222,830.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,378 shares in the company, valued at $22,144,399.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 8,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.43, for a total value of $1,935,141.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,061 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,355,628.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

