Sentry Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,163 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 210.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,943,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,878,723,000 after acquiring an additional 10,134,386 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth $1,255,623,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 105,818.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,215,560 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,833,000 after acquiring an additional 4,211,580 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 83,903.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,134,664 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $741,139,000 after acquiring an additional 4,129,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,730,090 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,343,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949,775 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on UPS shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $194.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. HSBC started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.96.

United Parcel Service Price Performance

Shares of United Parcel Service stock traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $154.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 585,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,308,676. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.68. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $150.54 and a one year high of $197.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market cap of $131.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.09.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.05. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 51.28%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 9.37 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other United Parcel Service news, insider Nando Cesarone sold 22,825 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.70, for a total value of $3,919,052.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Articles

