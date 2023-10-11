Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 11,081 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Sentry Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,236 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 11,081 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FCX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 98,120.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 11,353,320 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $454,133,000 after acquiring an additional 11,341,761 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,698,016 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $355,838,000 after buying an additional 4,410,429 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $117,323,000. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $113,926,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 105,191,820 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $4,303,397,000 after buying an additional 2,667,362 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on FCX. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $38.50 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.45.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:FCX traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,399,592 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,802,073. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.34 and a 200-day moving average of $39.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 6.39 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.50 and a 12-month high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.63%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 13th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 12th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 20.69%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

