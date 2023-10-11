Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 3,643 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Sentry Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,728 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,643 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in Valero Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $15,474,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,956 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Valero Energy by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wilsey Asset Management Inc. now owns 219,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,718,000 after purchasing an additional 5,874 shares during the period. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Adirondack Retirement Specialists Inc. now owns 22,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Valero Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,778 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Trading Down 0.4 %

VLO stock traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.66. 1,200,693 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,118,512. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market cap of $45.79 billion, a PE ratio of 4.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.60. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $104.18 and a one year high of $152.20.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.08 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $34.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.37 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 42.31% and a net margin of 6.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $11.36 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 26.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 2nd. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $168.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Tudor Pickering upgraded Valero Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.33.

Insider Transactions at Valero Energy

In other news, Director Joseph W. Gorder sold 75,580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.99, for a total transaction of $10,278,124.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,568,373.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valero Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

