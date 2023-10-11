Sentry Investment Management LLC Sells 841 Shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Sentry Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,302,221 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $557,732,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521,454 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 37.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 17,068,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $497,555,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644,453 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 3.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,470,408 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $357,100,000 after purchasing an additional 441,552 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 402.0% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,131,797 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,084,000 after purchasing an additional 8,113,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Cameco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,554,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $171,266,000 after purchasing an additional 37,239 shares in the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CCJ. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$55.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Cameco from $49.50 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Cameco from C$54.00 to C$70.00 in a research note on Friday, September 29th.

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CCJ traded down $1.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,207,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,442,501. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 249.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.96. Cameco Co. has a 1 year low of $21.02 and a 1 year high of $42.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $482.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.37 million. Cameco had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 2.74%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cameco Co. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Articles

