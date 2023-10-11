ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by GAM Holding AG

GAM Holding AG cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,756 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 18,555 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $10,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 357.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 4,433 shares in the last quarter. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ServiceNow during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ServiceNow by 78.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $929,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 7,087 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,294,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optas LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optas LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 87.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of several recent research reports. HSBC started coverage on ServiceNow in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $704.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $646.00 to $644.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on ServiceNow from $518.00 to $657.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $594.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total transaction of $368,742.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $334,102.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $548.49, for a total value of $529,841.34. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,372,013.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Jackson sold 660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $558.70, for a total value of $368,742.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,102.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,192 shares of company stock valued at $9,722,355 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOW traded down $1.96 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $556.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,420,737. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $337.00 and a 1-year high of $614.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $566.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.38. The firm has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.45, a P/E/G ratio of 5.69 and a beta of 1.01.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 17.76%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

