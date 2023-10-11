Short Interest in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Expands By 1,328.6%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 1,328.6% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
VINO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. 9,747,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,913. The firm has a market cap of $851,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. Gaucho Group has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $57.90.
Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.50) EPS for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative net margin of 1,112.47% and a negative return on equity of 157.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.
Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.
