Short Interest in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO) Expands By 1,328.6%

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 60,000 shares, a growth of 1,328.6% from the September 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently, 7.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 818,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Gaucho Group Stock Performance

VINO stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.15. 9,747,135 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,913. The firm has a market cap of $851,000.00, a P/E ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.80. Gaucho Group has a 1-year low of $0.86 and a 1-year high of $57.90.

Gaucho Group (NASDAQ:VINO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($4.50) EPS for the quarter. Gaucho Group had a negative net margin of 1,112.47% and a negative return on equity of 157.84%. The firm had revenue of $0.71 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Gaucho Group

About Gaucho Group

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Gaucho Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VINO Free Report ) by 256.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 315,338 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 226,831 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 11.47% of Gaucho Group worth $71,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Gaucho Group Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in, develops, and operates real estate projects in Argentina. The company owns and operates boutique hotel, hospitality, and luxury vineyard property market; a resort and winery property, 9-hole golf course, tennis courts, dining, and a hotel.

